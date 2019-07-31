Companies / Property

Intu shares hit historic low as landlord grapples with lower rental income

Keeping all options open, says UK mall owner, as it struggles with Brexit uncertainties and online shopping

31 July 2019 - 09:07 Nick Hedley
Picture: INTU
Picture: INTU

Shares in Intu Properties plunged 20% to a record low on Wednesday morning as the UK mall owner said it may ask shareholders for more funding to help it cut debt after earnings fell.

Intu and other JSE-listed UK-focused landlords, including Capital & Counties Properties, have seen their valuations decline since the country voted to leave the EU in 2016. That event sparked a prolonged period of uncertainty at a time when online retailing was gaining momentum.

Intu said on Wednesday net rental income in the six months to end-June fell 17.9% and property values declined as more retailers slipped into administration or launched restructuring processes. Underlying earnings in the first half slid 32.1% to £66.4m (R1.1bn) as tax and finance costs rose. Net external debt edged up to £4.9bn.

The landlord, which halted dividend payments at the end of 2018, said it would not pay an interim dividend so that it could retain cash.

Its shares lost 20% in early trade to reach a historic low of R9.69.

“In the short term, fixing the balance sheet is our top priority,”  Intu CEO Matthew Roberts said. “We are making good progress on the disposal of our Spanish assets, the proceeds of which we will use to reduce our debt ... We are looking to make material progress over the next six to 12 months and we will keep all options under review, from the self-help measures described through to raising equity,” Roberts said.

Like-for-like net rental income fell 7.7% in the interim period, and this rate of decline is expected to continue through the rest of 2019. “Looking into 2020, we would expect like-for-like net rental income to be moderately down,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, after property valuations fell in the first half by about 10%, more downward pressure was expected in the UK until the retail market stabilised somewhat “and we have clarity on the outcome of Brexit”.

Intu hopes that by adapting its malls to suit changing consumer habits it will be able to weather the storm.

“Our view is that the best locations will deliver theatre and world-class service, maximising the footfall and dwell time for our customers,” Roberts said.

“These will be the locations that our customers focus on as they rationalise their store portfolios. In addition to the retail and leisure mix, we also see further intensification of sites introducing residential, office and hotels, which will increase our centres’ importance at the heart of their communities.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Property funds: safe as houses?

Property was the strongest asset class up to the end of 2017, until financial engineering spoilt the party
Companies
22 hours ago

Housing market ticks up amid bargain prices and lower cash deposit limits

Rise in housing activity ascribed to improved sentiment following the general election and bargain hunters targeting softer prices
Companies
2 days ago

Capco to split in two and separately list companies in London

The UK-focused landlord plans to demerge Covent Garden and its Earls Court project
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Income from Hammerson’s flagship UK properties plunges amid Brexit fears

Companies / Property

Management team at Intu Properties is just more of the same, analysts say

Companies / Property

Intu expects woes to continue in 2019

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.