Intu shares hit historic low as landlord grapples with lower rental income

Shares in Intu Properties plunged 20% to a record low on Wednesday morning as the UK mall owner said it may ask shareholders for more funding to help it cut debt after earnings fell.

Intu and other JSE-listed UK-focused landlords, including Capital & Counties Properties, have seen their valuations decline since the country voted to leave the EU in 2016. That event sparked a prolonged period of uncertainty at a time when online retailing was gaining momentum.

Intu said on Wednesday net rental income in the six months to end-June fell 17.9% and property values declined as more retailers slipped into administration or launched restructuring processes. Underlying earnings in the first half slid 32.1% to £66.4m (R1.1bn) as tax and finance costs rose. Net external debt edged up to £4.9bn.

The landlord, which halted dividend payments at the end of 2018, said it would not pay an interim dividend so that it could retain cash.

Its shares lost 20% in early trade to reach a historic low of R9.69.

“In the short term, fixing the balance sheet is our top priority,” Intu CEO Matthew Roberts said. “We are making good progress on the disposal of our Spanish assets, the proceeds of which we will use to reduce our debt ... We are looking to make material progress over the next six to 12 months and we will keep all options under review, from the self-help measures described through to raising equity,” Roberts said.

Like-for-like net rental income fell 7.7% in the interim period, and this rate of decline is expected to continue through the rest of 2019. “Looking into 2020, we would expect like-for-like net rental income to be moderately down,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, after property valuations fell in the first half by about 10%, more downward pressure was expected in the UK until the retail market stabilised somewhat “and we have clarity on the outcome of Brexit”.

Intu hopes that by adapting its malls to suit changing consumer habits it will be able to weather the storm.

“Our view is that the best locations will deliver theatre and world-class service, maximising the footfall and dwell time for our customers,” Roberts said.

“These will be the locations that our customers focus on as they rationalise their store portfolios. In addition to the retail and leisure mix, we also see further intensification of sites introducing residential, office and hotels, which will increase our centres’ importance at the heart of their communities.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za