Companies / Property

Texton cuts dividend 20% after ‘toughest year’ in its history

19 September 2019 - 08:23 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Texton Property, whose share price has fallen almost 70% since the beginning of 2016, said on Thursday its year to end-June was the toughest in its history as it slashed distribution 20.1% to 71.37c a share.

The group’s net asset value per share fell 7.2% to 607.89c and its portfolio value 18.6% to R4.4bn, as it grappled with rental reversions in SA and Brexit uncertainty in the UK.

It also expects distribution in its 2020 year to fall by about 20%, but said it believes it has taken the necessary steps to strengthen leadership and stabilise the company as it pursues growth.

“In this market … securing tenants and protecting our revenue streams is only possible at the cost of rental growth,” the company said. “In addition, tenants across the spectrum are under added pressure from increased operational and utility costs, which are eroding rentals.”

The company said there had been little improvement in conditions in the second half of its financial year, which “has been the toughest in our company’s history”.

Texton, which was formed in 2006 and listed on the JSE in 2011, was known as Vunani Property Investment Fund until 2014.

Texton said on Thursday vacancies had risen 1.3 percentage points to 9.2%, while net property income fell 12.8% to R363.7m.

Its SA portfolio was devalued 18.5% on a like-for-like basis as a result of negative rental reversions, while its UK property portfolio’s value fell 2.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Its SA assets constitute 58.5% of its portfolio, and the UK 41.5%.

“The industrial and office assets in the UK remained relatively stable, with the downward revisions being concentrated in the retail sector,” Texton said.

The company has been under pressure in recent years due to the underperformance of its assets.

It has also experienced many management shake-ups, with CEO Nosiphiwo Balfour resigning in September 2018, making her the fourth CEO to leave the company in three years. Balfour was replaced by Marius Muller in December 2018.

Texton’s share price has fallen 38.2% so far in 2019, having closed at R2.96 on Wednesday.

Since reaching its all-time-high of R13.40 in March 2015, Texton’s share price has lost 78.3%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Texton to slash dividend up to a quarter

Brexit and SA’s weak economy have weighed on the property group that ascribes lower net income to aspects such as significant rental reversions and ...
Markets
3 days ago

Brexit: SA firms with UK ties brace for the worst

SA companies with UK links are in for some extra uncertainty as Britain stumbles towards its exit from the EU
Money & Investing
7 months ago

PIC now biggest shareholder in ailing Texton Property Fund

SA's largest asset manager now owns nearly a fifth of a struggling real estate company
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vunani starting to cast a wider net

Money & Investing

Is the PIC’s increased holding in Texton really a vote of confidence?

Companies

EU getting testy as risk of no-deal Brexit is ‘very real’

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.