Hyprop to sell stake in Manda Hill mall in Zambia Shopping centre owner wants to focus on SA and Eastern Europe

Hyprop Investments, the owner of Hyde Park Corner, The Mall of Rosebank and Canal Walk, is making progress exiting Africa so it can focus on better growth markets in Eastern Europe.

The company is selling its interest in Zambia’s Manda Hill shopping centre. Hyprop owns a number of shopping centres either outright or through join ventures in the rest of Africa. These malls have underperformed and Hyprop had to impair this business by R1.07bn earlier in 2019.