Safari and Fairvest push ahead with merger plans

Safari Investments will make an offer to buy out Fairvest Property Holdings via a share-swap deal, the landlords said on Tuesday after previously announcing their plans for a “friendly merger”.

The proposed merger adds impetus to consolidation in the local real-estate market, which has been through a tough 18-month period amid governance concerns and a slowdown in rental escalations as retailers struggle in a weak economy.

Earlier in 2019, Arrowhead Properties and Gemgrow Properties announced merger plans, while SA Corporate Real Estate said in June that several suitors were keen on merging with or acquiring the company.

Safari and Fairvest, which both focus on lower-income retail properties, said on Tuesday a deal would “unlock enhanced efficiencies in the management of both companies’ property portfolios”.

The combined entity would probably be managed by Darren Wilder as CEO, Dirk Engelbrecht as COO and Jacques Kriel as CFO, they said.

The scheme, if approved, will involve Fairvest investors exchanging their Fairvest shares for a stake in Safari, using a swap ratio of 0.45 Safari shares for each Fairvest share.

“Implementation of the proposed transaction is expected to allow for some immediate cost savings and the realisation over time of improved funding costs and other efficiencies as a result of greater critical mass,” they said.

The deal would raise their market capitalisations and this would improve the liquidity of Safari’s shares, the companies added.

Fairvest’s market capitalisation on Tuesday morning was R2bn, while Safari’s was R1.3bn.

