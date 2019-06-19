Capco loses the executive charged with Earl’s Court redevelopment

Capital & Counties (Capco), which used to be part of Donald Gordon’s Liberty International and has seen the value of its Earl’s Court portfolio plunge amid Brexit uncertainty over the past three years, has lost the man charged with the iconic residential site’s redevelopment.

The JSE-listed UK property group announced on Wednesday that Gary Yardley would leave his roles as MD and chief investment officer and step down from the group’s board on June 30.

For more than a year the board has been considering splitting Capco into two parts, one which owns income-generating Covent Garden, a retail destination centre, and Earl’s Court, a mixed-use development site in London.

Capco wanted current CEO Ian Hawksworth to be CEO of the Covent Garden business and Yardley to head the residential development business Earl’s Court.

The company has taken 10 years to prepare the 31ha residential site for one of the most ambitious housing developments in London’s modern history. It wants to build £650m worth of luxury houses on this site.

The 92,903m² of housing saw its perceived value of Earl’s Court fall from £800m to £650m as uncertainty around the Brexit process persisted in 2018.

Yardley said he would leave to focus on other interests.

“Capco is a special company with a remarkable investment portfolio and dedicated people. I am proud of the success we have achieved at Capco and in particular of the exciting and unique opportunity we have created at Earl’s Court, a project of significant vision and ambition," he said.

“I wish Ian, my colleagues and the business every success for the future, as I take some time out to focus on my other interests and improving my health,” he said.

From July, the company’s Earl’s Court investments will be led by Mike Hood, Capco’s current group development director. This was “as preparations advance for a possible demerger”, the group said.

Hawksworth said the group was well prepared for a possible demerger.

