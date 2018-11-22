Companies / Property

Stenprop plans to become an industrial property player

The property group is selling offices and other commercial assets as it moves to industrial assets

22 November 2018 - 18:37 Alistair Anderson
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stenprop’s decision to  become multi-let industrial landlord will weaken its dividend in the short term, CEO Paul Arenson says. 

The company has been disposing of its office assets and buying multi-let industrial properties as its management believes this is an attractive sector with long-term potential. These are assets that generally include 10 industrial tenants. 

Stenprop, which released financial results for the six months to end-September on Thursday, declared an interim dividend of 3.375p per share, which represents a 15.625% fall compared with the six months to end-September 2017.    

“Stenprop is transitioning from a diversified real estate investment trust into a multi-let industrial property owning company,” Arenson said, adding that as much as 27% of the company’s assets are industrial.

He said that by  the end of the financial year to end-March 2019, 40% of its assets will include multi-let industrial properties.

Arenson said the company bought assets valued at £25m during the period under review and will buy another £75m worth by the end of the financial year. 

In 2020, Stenprop plans to buy another £100m worth of assets, giving it 65% exposure to multi-let industrial assets.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Stenprop eyes a London listing

The property company says it is looking to list on the LSE in May and will convert to UK Reit status
Companies
1 year ago

Weaker pound slows Stenprop annual dividend growth

CEO Paul Arenson says the dividend growth would have been 8.1% if average foreign exchange rates had been used
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
SAA Technical musical chairs continues as Nyuswa ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Amcu blames gold strike, death and violence on ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Lonmin takeover gets the green light with ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Imperial shareholders gain slightly from Motus ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Stenprop pins its hopes on multi-let sector
Companies / Property

Stenprop snaps up three industrial estates for £13.5m
Companies / Property

Stenprop makes progress in UK multilet sector
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.