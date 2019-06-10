Nepi Rockcastle latest to list on A2X

Nepi Rockcastle, the JSE top 40 landlord that was recently cleared of misleading reporting by regulators in SA, says its shares will also be listed on the A2X exchange from June 18.

The listing would boost A2X’s total market capitalisation by R72.4bn and would give “current and potential shareholders an additional platform in which to trade our shares besides the JSE and Euronext Amsterdam”, said Nepi CEO Alex Morar.

Nepi will retain its listings on the JSE and Euronext Amsterdam and there was no cost or additional regulatory compliance as a result of the A2X listing, the companies said in a statement.

“The ability for our shareholders to have the choice of trading on two different exchanges in SA is testament to the continued growth and development of the SA capital markets,” Morar said.

With Nepi on board, A2X will have 21 listings, including seven JSE top 40 constituents. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on the exchange will lift to R2.3-trillion.

A2X began trading in October 2017.

Nepi, which owns malls in central and eastern Europe, said in May the Financial Sector Conduct Authority had found no evidence of false or misleading financial reporting by the group in 2017.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za