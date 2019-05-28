Companies / Property

PWC REPORT

Questions remain around Resilient stable

A report by PwC has cleared Fortress of numerous recent allegations but it highlights there were lapses in governance a decade ago that went unchecked

BL PREMIUM
28 May 2019 - 05:10 Alistair Anderson

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.