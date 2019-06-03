Grenadian citizenship: an insurance policy for global mobility

One consequence of global unrest is an increase in migration. There are now more than 258m people living in a country other than their country of birth, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. This is an increase of 49% since 2000.

In particular, there has been increased demand from high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in these jurisdictions seeking second citizenship as a way to protect themselves and their families from the risks caused by external political and economic factors beyond their control.

Obtaining second citizenship gives a person options and security, much like buying insurance. It can provide a bolthole for hard-earned wealth and even a new home for those wrongly persecuted by unfair governments.

A second citizenship also provides those in need with another passport to travel visa free, as many unsettled country’s passports afford only restricted international mobility.

Grenada’s citizenship programme

Generally, if you're in the market for a second citizenship, you want it quickly with minimum hassle and maximum global access.

Grenada’s citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme is a fast, financially sound citizenship investment opportunity that gives global access rights that other CBI programmes around the world simply cannot rival.

It is one of a select few countries in the world that has a 30-Day Stay Permit (visa waiver) with China. Citizens who are tax residents in Grenada are not subject to Grenadian tax on their foreign income, nor do they pay any wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax.

Grenadian citizenship gives global access to more than 128 countries including the EU Schengen area, the UK, China, Singapore and Russia, and only takes around 120 days.

Grenada’s E-2 Visa Treaty with the US

Historically, entry to the US for many foreign nationals has been achieved by obtaining permanent residence through a green card by way of the EB-5 investment programme. However, these visas are strictly controlled and have long waiting lists in many countries.

As an alternative, an E-2 investor visa provides HNWIs with a relatively quick and easy way to acquire, or set up, an operating business in the US and move there to operate it. But only citizens of countries that have a bilateral treaty with the US are eligible to apply for an E-2 investor visa.

Grenada is the only country in the Caribbean with a CBI programme that has an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the US. This means that once your Grenadian citizenship is approved you can apply for a US E-2 Visa.

HNWIs and their family members can spend as much or as little time in the US as they wish and, provided they do not exceed their limit of days, they will not incur US tax liability.

Spouses of E-2 investor visa holders may also enter and work in the US. Their children (under the age of 21) may attend public or private schools and, in many states, are eligible for in-state university tuition pricing.

Recent changes: Grenada CBI programme investment requirement lowered

The minimum price for real-estate investment to qualify for Grenada’s CBI programme was reduced in March this year from $350,000 (about R5.1m) to $220,000 (about R3.2m).

In this round of changes Grenada has also expanded its definition of dependents to include grandparents and adult siblings, and removed the permanent residence requirement. The investor only needs to “hold” the property investment for five years before selling and the subsequent purchaser is then also eligible for Grenadian citizenship.

