Bonds ‘on fire’ as investors flee to safe havens

London — Investors sought the safety of government bonds, the yen, the Swiss franc and gold on Monday, as rising trade tensions dented stocks again and pushed oil close to bear-market territory.

After a torrid May that wiped $3-trillion off global equities, the worsening trade and broader economic backdrop made for a jarring start to June.

European shares fell further and the Swiss franc jumped to a two-year high as Beijing sent another shot across Washington’s bows on trade and then euro-zone data came in weak, though the main groundswell was in bonds.

German government bond yields — which move inversely to price — were pinned at all-time lows and those on two-year US Treasuries were seeing their biggest two-day fall since early October 2008, when the global financial crisis was kicking off.

“Bonds are more or less on fire and I think we are going to spend the week with trade dominating everything else,” said Société Générale global strategist Kit Juckes.

With German and UK political concerns and worries about Italy’s finances resurfacing too, “it is hard to think the yen is not going to be at least one of the winners this week,” he said.