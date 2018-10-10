Annus horribilis for property as the fallout from Resilient stable continues to weigh on sector

The South African All Property Index (All Prop), which includes all listed real estate companies on the JSE irrespective of whether they have a primary or secondary listing, has lost 20% in terms of total returns.

Keillen Ndlovu, the head of listed property funds at Stanlib, says 2018 has been an unprecedentedly bad year for listed property. "The sector being down about 23% so far this year is the worst return we have seen since 1995 and since the launch of the Sapy in 2002. The previous lowest return was a negative 16% in 1996 but we do not really focus on this as our markets were still very young then and going through a transition and listed property was not recognised as an asset class," he says.

The last time the Sapy suffered a negative return was during the subprime crisis in 2008, when the sector lost about 4.47%, he says.

The falls in the Sapy and All Prop were triggered by allegations of insider trading and share price manipulation against the Resilient stable of companies, which includes Resilient, Fortress, Greenbay and Nepi Rockcastle. In recent years, the stable of companies outperformed many other property counters in SA in terms of capital and income growth. A number of hedge funds shorted shares in the four companies.

In January, the total market capitalisation of these four companies accounted for 40% of the total listed property sector, which had been worth around R800bn at the time.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been investigating allegations against the four companies since March, studying trades around the shares and reporting about the companies. It has given no indication of when it will release its results.

There has also been weakness across the listed sector in general, owing to a lack of economic growth, poor business confidence and weak consumer spending, which means that property funds have seen their earnings come under pressure.

Garreth Elston, a portfolio manager at Reitway Global, said listed property had undergone a correction because many of the stocks were overvalued and the total negative return of the sector should be considered within this context.