Fortress vows to respond to calls for an independent investigation soon

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has been investigating the companies since March. Its market abuse department’s probe has two aims: it is studying possible insider trading and price manipulation in the companies’ shares; and false and misleading reporting by or about the group of companies.

Abedian also responded to a newsletter sent to numerous listed property investors and other related parties last month, in which it was suggested that he and other group directors of Resilient should resign.

Hayden Bamford, MD of Alternative Real Estate Capital Management (AltRe), said in the newsletter that Resilient and Fortress had published retrospective changes to the numbers in their financial statements, suggesting there were problems at the companies that their boards had not picked up.

"Even without the investigation, the magnitude of the prior year ‘errors’ disclosed in the recently published June annual financial statements for Resilient and Fortress alone raises the question as to what the audit committees and auditors of those companies were doing," Bamford wrote.

Examination

Abedian reiterated that he had acted fairly and that Bamford had provided no evidence of any wrongdoing on his part.

"I have nothing to hide, Fortress has nothing to hide. We are open for a fact-based discussion and examination of our actions," he said on Tuesday.

Abedian said he had requested meetings with Bamford but these had been declined.

Bamford said last week a meeting with Abedian would be a waste of time as the chair had yet to accept the call for a forensic investigation. Abedian’s ad hoc committee was formed as a delaying tactic and an independent investigation was needed, he said.

"Alas, we are again to be disappointed by the response out of Fortress, to hear that they have rather chosen to follow the usual Resilient group line of bluster and obfuscation and announce the appointment of yet another ‘special ad hoc subcommittee’", Bamford said.

"No doubt we can all look forward to a further whitewash report, exonerating all of any wrongdoing whatsoever, while the contents of which do not get released to the investor community and public at large, presumably because it cannot stand up to proper scrutiny," the AltRe MD said.

