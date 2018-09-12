Resilient board committee formed to tackle concerns

Mall owner Resilient has resisted the call by some of SA’s largest institutional investors for an independent investigation into the company and its associates.

Instead Resilient’s newly elected chair, Alan Olivier, said on Tuesday in a stock exchange news service announcement that a board committee had been formed and would respond to the investors’ request in time.

It had also taken a number of steps to allay specific concerns investors had brought to its attention in 2018.

In August, the Public Investment Corporation, Old Mutual and Coronation Fund Managers, among others, wrote a letter to the boards of the four companies within the Resilient stable — Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay Properties — calling for a probe into allegations of share-price manipulation across the companies.

The Resilient stable has been at the centre of a major selloff in the listed real estate sector in 2018, which has cost investors more than R120bn following allegations that directors and other parties manipulated share prices.

Until Tuesday, only Eastern European-focused Nepi Rockcastle and industrial-focused Fortress had sent out media releases saying that they would create committees to consider the request for a forensic investigation.

This probe would be separate from the investigation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, which was launched in March.

Its market abuse department’s investigation is two-fold: it is studying possible insider trading and price manipulation in the companies’ shares; and false and misleading reporting about the group of companies.

Resilient said: "The newly appointed chairman of Resilient, Alan Olivier, has written to the chairs of the boards of the institutional investors who requested an independent investigation, providing them with a response of the Resilient board committee, comprising six independent nonexecutive directors, formed to deal with the matter and requesting feedback as a preliminary requirement for further consideration."

The board said that it had "resolved to do all necessary to serve the best interests of the company and to communicate transparently with all stakeholders".