Vukile scales up its footprint in Spain

Vukile Property Fund has secured a 66% interest in Morzal Properties Iberia, in a €152m deal that gives it further exposure to a Spanish retail portfolio.

Vukile has identified Spain as its key market with an economy likely to outperform those of its peers in the eurozone in the next nine years.

At the same time, Morzal has secured the opportunity to acquire a portfolio of four Spanish shopping centres for €489m, Vukile said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed deal "will provide meaningful scale to Vukile’s strategy to invest in the Spanish economy through retail property assets with strong fundamentals ... Vukile considers the proposed transaction to be a transformational deal for its Spanish strategy, presenting Vukile with an opportunity to buy into a high-quality, unique portfolio of shopping centres, through an off-market acquisition from the vendor".

Its Spanish properties were valued €308m or R4.5bn, as at the year ended March, when the total value of the entire group portfolio stood at R21.6bn

In a separate statement, Vukile said it was looking to raise R1.3bn through an accelerated book-build process.

The share price was down 3.41% to R19 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R15bn.