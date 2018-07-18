Vitol and Peabody, along with ARQ, to turn coal waste into low-sulphur oil product

London — Energy trader Vitol and coal miner Peabody Energy are partnering with start-up ARQ to turn coal waste into a low-sulphur oil product that could be an alternative fuel for shippers as new UN pollution rules loom, the companies said in a statement.

Global oil and shipping companies are looking at any and all options to avoid becoming a casualty of the major market dislocations that the new standards will create when they come into effect in 2020.

The UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will ban ships using fuel with a sulphur content higher than 0.5%, compared to 3.5% now, unless a vessel has equipment to clean up its sulphur emissions.

But few have added such equipment. As a result, most ship-owners will face a skyrocketing fuel bill as they switch to more expensive but cleaner marine gasoil.

ARQ CEO Julian McIntyre told Reuters in an interview that its fuel would meet the new standards and could be used by the shipping industry to cut costs. It would also reduce the volume of pollutants coming from the coal industry.

Its technology isolates hydrocarbon particles from feedstock coal waste to produce a fine powder that can be blended into fuel oil and marine gasoil, as well as crude.

"The coal industry throws away anything below 2mm to 3mm and that fine particle coal becomes waste," McIntyre said. "We take that feedstock and turn it into products that are worth much more than the coal." Those hydrocarbons are essentially free, he said. "The coal industry throws out 1-billion tonnes of them a year, the equivalent of 5-million barrels of oil a day."