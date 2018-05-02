Sirius Real Estate already up nearly 20% this year

Sirius Real Estate, the owner of German business parks, is being backed to achieve double-digit share price growth in 2018.

Fund managers say the company, which has seen its share price climb nearly 20% this year already, has used its operating platform to leverage higher rent per square metre than its competitors.

The group, with a market capitalisation of R10.8bn, has also been highly effective at recycling its properties.

On Wednesday, Sirius announced it had completed the sale of its Bremen Brinkman business park for €15.5m (R234.6m). This was one of two noncore assets within the company’s portfolio.

The buildings within the park are configured for tobacco manufacturing, which, because of the costs and complexity involved, have limited the potential for investment to reconfigure the space. The park would be sold in line with book value.

At the end of March the site contained 48,700m² of vacant space. It was debt-free, so the sale proceeds would be wholly re-invested into new sites.

"Disposing of this asset at book value means we have unlocked €15.5m of capital that can now be re-invested into our asset recycling programme, where we know we can create significant additional value in key markets," said CEO Andrew Coombs.

Brendon Hubbard of ClucasGray said Sirius had been smart to create a diverse offering to tenants, including office space, light industrial properties and storage space. "They have an operating platform that can leverage higher rent per square metre than their competitors and also have exposure to a diverse set of businesses."

Chris Segar, a portfolio manager at Ivy Asset Management, said there were numerous drivers fuelling Sirius. "[Its] vertically integrated leasing business and the lower cost flexible space both assist with high occupancies. Of late, management has demonstrated [its] ability to recycle mature properties and invest in more accretive properties [it[ can meaningfully convert."