Octodec falters amid pressure on rental growth

23 April 2018 - 10:04 By Andries Mahlangu
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Octodec Investments‚ which predominantly targets properties in Gauteng’s CBDs for redevelopment, on Monday reported a drop in its interim distribution due to what it referred to as pressure on rental income growth, which stemmed from the "sluggish" economy

There was also a reduction in distributable income during the let-up phase of some properties within its portfolio, the company said a statement.

The properties comprise The Manhattan, a 180-unit residential development in Sunninghill; One on Mutual, a mixed-use property in the Tshwane CBD; and Sharon’s Place, a new residential development in the Tshwane CBD consisting of 400 units and ground floor retail.

Distribution per share slipped 3% to R1.02 in the six months to end February, from the year-ago period. Net rental income from properties rose 5% to R520.13m.

The core portfolio, represented by those properties held for the previous comparable period with no major development activity, reflected like-for-like rental income growth of 3.2%, according to the results statement.

"Rental achieved from retail shopping centres and parking showed the strongest growth, at 7.0% and 9.6% respectively. The residential portfolio showed lower growth in like-for-like rental income of 1.4%."

"This lower growth [in rental income] is mainly attributable to increased vacancies and lower escalations of rental rates during the period, mainly in Hatfield and the Tshwane CBD."

Octodec is classified as a real estate investment trust (Reit), with a portfolio of 309 properties valued at R12.9bn, which includes a 50% interest in four joint ventures.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.