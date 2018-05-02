MAS out to consolidate in Europe

MAS Real Estate plans to roll out deals in central and eastern Europe as the company capitalises on its relationship with Prime Kapital.

MAS has a co-investment agreement with Prime Kapital, a Romanian-based company that has been highly rated because of its track record of finding good acquisitions in the central and eastern Europe region.

Prime Kapital is run by Martin Slabbert and Victor Semionov, founders of Romanian mall owner New Europe Property Investments (Nepi).

They founded the company in 2007 and grew it into the largest mall owner in the country before leaving to create Prime, an integrated real estate developer, investor and operator that sources assets for MAS. "Our joint venture with Prime Kapital is key to our expansion strategy in CEE [central and eastern Europe]. The market is overheated there but Prime helps us to find acquisitions where we don’t overpay," said MAS CEO Morné Wilken.

New shopping centre in Bucharest

He was speaking after an announcement on Monday that MAS had acquired Militari shopping centre in Bucharest, Romania for €95m from MD CE Holdings and Atrium Turkey Samsun, which are subsidiaries of Atrium European Real Estate.

MAS has acquired the 56,416m² centre through its subsidiary, PKM Investments.

Wilken, who took over from MAS co-founder Lukas Nakos in January, said an important part of the group’s strategy was to expand into the CEE region by acquiring value-adding assets.

"Following this deal, we will own about €251.25m of CEE assets and about €336.4m of western European assets. This is close to R9bn of properties. We want to cross the R10bn mark soon so we can compete with more European funds," he said.

MAS was listed in 2009 and had less than €10m in terms of net assets.

The Militari mall is located west of Bucharest’s city centre.

The capital city has a population of 2.1-million and Wilken said the mall had benefited from extensive residential densification in its immediate surroundings since it opened in 2009.

Its catchment area includes about 294,000 people within a 45-minute drive. Residential schemes under development would add 4,000 apartments to the mall’s immediate vicinity.

CEO of Metope Investment Managers, Liliane Barnard, said MAS’s decision to invest aggressively in CEE was sound because of the higher GDP growth prospects in the region compared with western Europe and the experience that Prime Kapital had.

She said mature income-producing assets would be sold, freeing up capital for new accretive investment opportunities.

