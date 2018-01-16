Companies / Property

SHARE PRICES FALL

Analysts scrutinise Resilient results after ‘Viceroy hit’

Resilient group of companies under the spotlight

16 January 2018 - 05:50 Alistair Anderson
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Analysts are studying financial results of the Resilient group of companies and other disclosure following the collapse of the share prices last week.

The drop in the share prices came after rumours that US company Viceroy Research may release a scathing report on Resilient’s finances.

This led various hedge fund managers who suspected the company discussed in the report to be Resilient, or a member of the stable, to sell stocks in the anticipation that the report would find fault with the companies. The members of the stable include Resilient Reit, Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress Income Fund and Greenbay Properties, and the mass sales caused their respective share prices to fall. The share prices have since stabilised but are yet to recover last week’s losses.

Last week, Resilient Reit CEO Des de Beer said his group’s disclosure was second to none in the listed property sector and that all members of the stable were on track to meet their dividend growth forecasts.

Garreth Elston, an analyst at Golden Section Capital, said while Resilient Reit’s disclosure was of a high standard, other real estate groups were the leaders. "In my opinion Resilient’s disclosure is good, but of the large South African real estate investment trusts, I would say that Growthpoint and Redefine are the leaders in terms of integrated investor communications and disclosure.

"Growthpoint has consistently had excellent investor communications over the years. For the past six years in a row Growthpoint has won the Investment Analysts Society of Southern Africa’s best presentation to analysts award. Redefine over the past two years has also substantially upped its investor communications game," he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Be hands-on and diversify in shadow of Viceroy’s sword

Mainstream investors have been battered since the end of 2017, with supposedly blue-chip investments turning sour
Companies
1 day ago

The phantom faces behind the Viceroy Research reports remain hidden

But one analyst says the attention given to Viceroy is disproportionate and is driven by fear and panic after the company’s Steinhoff exposé
Companies
3 days ago

FSB and JSE to scrutinise wild trades prompted by news of Viceroy report

The regulators will determine whether a formal investigation is needed after property shares plummeted amid speculation about Viceroy’s next ...
Markets
3 days ago

Viceroy research report turns spotlight on Resilient stable

Fund managers allay clients’ fears, saying they will continue to invest in the stable
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
How Bitcoin Cash may spell end of Bitcoin
Companies / Financial Services
2.
‘We’re back’: VW launches its all-new Jetta
Companies
3.
JSE could suspend Eskom bonds by the end of ...
Companies / Energy
4.
H&M not sure of timeline for stores after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Nedbank ‘relied on Steinhoff stars’
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Be hands-on and diversify in shadow of Viceroy’s sword
Companies / Retail & Consumer

The phantom faces behind the Viceroy Research reports remain hidden
Companies

FSB and JSE to scrutinise wild trades prompted by news of Viceroy report
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.