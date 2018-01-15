Be hands-on and diversify in shadow of Viceroy’s sword

Mainstream investors have been battered since the end of 2017, with supposedly blue-chip investments turning sour.

This began with Steinhoff in December when the global retailer’s share price went into free fall, losing 91% as the group announced accounting irregularities. Viceroy had released an extensive report on Steinhoff’s activities.

In early January, Aspen Pharmacare’s share price lost 10% in a single day before recovering.

This followed speculation that it would be Viceroy’s next target.

Then came the turn of property companies, with the share price of highly rated Resilient falling more than 7% on Wednesday. The shares of Nepi Rockcastle, in which Resilient has a 13.3% interest, also tumbled. Viceroy confirmed in a tweet dated December 29 that it would release a report on a "South African name".

Viceroy has said it shorts the shares of the companies on which it reports.

Index investors could suffer most if another blue chip is fingered, as index funds have to track the top 40, which until December included Steinhoff. But changing to an actively managed fund may also hold dangers, Redelinghuys says. "Therefore, it is important to understand what funds invest in and the risks involved."

After the Steinhoff debacle, Sygnia Asset Management CEO Magda Wierzycka had harsh words for asset managers, saying Steinhoff was close to being "a corporate-structured Ponzi scheme".