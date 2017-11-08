Companies / Property

Indluplace increases its dividend in line with guidance

08 November 2017 - 11:05 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Indluplace, the first focused residential real estate investment trust to be listed on the JSE, reported on Wednesday that its full-year dividend rose 5.6% to 97.75c per, which was in line with its guidance.

The company uses dividend per share as its key performance measure as it considers it a more relevant performance measure than earnings or headline earnings per share (HEPS).

Since listing in 2015, Indluplace has grown its portfolio by more than 85% to 6,859 residential units and 14,800m² of associated retail space, valued at about R2.9bn, according to the results statement.

Vacancy rates for the year to end-September held steady at 3.5%. Operating costs have increased from R130.6m to R153.3m, which is in line with the increased property portfolio.

The company forecast dividend growth of between 4% and 7% for the 2018 financial year.

The share price was relatively flat at R9.49 in early trade on the JSE, giving the company a market valuation of R3bn.

WATCH: A de-risked Redefine gets noticed

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose the property company as his stock pick of the day
Companies
38 minutes ago

Industrial property the first-half leader

MSCI’s IPD SA bi-annual property index shows overall vacancies in the industrial sector also fell
Companies
5 hours ago

How Group Five revamped its business model

Diversified group reviews clusters and businesses as it revises strategy to be an enabler for development of infrastructure projects
Companies
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba switches on policy for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Mr Price cuts its cloth to suit a higher share ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Group Five revamped its business model
Companies / Industrials
4.
Sanral funding model to be discussed amid e-toll ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Ed’s Diner brand to be rolled out in South Africa
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: A de-risked Redefine gets noticed
Companies / Property

Industrial property the first-half leader
Companies / Property

How Group Five revamped its business model
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.