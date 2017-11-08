Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: A de-risked Redefine gets noticed
Only on Business Day TV Channel 412
08 November 2017 - 10:49
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose Redefine Properties (R10.58/-1.21%) as his stock pick of the day.
The property development group has reduced its currency and interest rate risk and is making sure that buildings are full, even at slightly lower rentals.
Cruickhanks said the company’s de-risking plan was a good one and there was a nice 7% dividend that was not always easy to find.
Please sign in or register to comment.