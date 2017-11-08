Companies / Property

WATCH: A de-risked Redefine gets noticed

08 November 2017 - 10:49 Business Day TV
Redefine Properties' head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine Properties' head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose Redefine Properties (R10.58/-1.21%) as his stock pick of the day.

The property development group has reduced its currency and interest rate risk and is making sure that buildings are full, even at slightly lower rentals.

Cruickhanks said the company’s de-risking plan was a good one and there was a nice 7% dividend that was not always easy to find.

COMPANY COMMENT: Dividend growth ebbs on property stocks

Most property stocks are facing a double whammy
Companies
5 hours ago

How Redefine Properties keeps its cool under pressure

The group reports solid performance on strong tenant retention, with annual distribution increasing 7%
Companies
1 day ago

Redefine International in deal to sell German retail portfolio

CEO Mike Watters says the ‘opportunistic disposal’ of the Leopard supermarket portfolio could see cash recycled to Britain
Companies
1 day ago

