Nepi Rockcastle adds to its Polish malls

"These centres fit our investment criteria and strategy. The combined mall will be one of the largest centres in Poland. We want to hold this kind of centre over time.

"Kraków is the second-largest city in the country. Footfall and trading densities are rising in the city," said Noussis.

Following the deal, Nepi Rockcastle’s Polish portfolio will be worth about €1.9bn.

Poland is one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies and its encouraging macroeconomic environment supports growth in consumer spending, which in turn is driving its retail market.

The company already owns shopping centres in the eight largest economies in the region: Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia.

Fayyaz Mottiar, the head of listed property at Absa Asset Management, said Nepi Rockcastle had become a major player in the central and eastern European region and was ably competing with foreign real estate companies.

"This is a top deal for Nepi Rockcastle. I can see them now delivering dividend growth of at least 15% each year. They are the biggest player in east Europe and have lots of room to manoeuvre. They have gearing of 24%, which is much lower than many other funds.

"We are seeing the benefits of scale which Nepi Rockcastle have gained from the merger of New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle Global Real Estate," he said.

Ron Klipin, a senior analyst at Cratos Wealth, said there was likely to be strong upside in Nepi Rockcastle’s share price.

"We are seeing a spate of acquisitions, which results in greater interest in the share," said Klipin.

Including the Serenada and Krokus deal, Nepi Rockcastle has spent just more than €1bn on acquisitions across eastern Europe so far in 2017.

andersona@businesslive.co.za