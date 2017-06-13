PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Retail acquisitions help boost Vukile growth
Vukile Property Fund’s share price has risen nearly 19% over the past year, outperforming the FTSE-JSE South African Listed Property index (Sapy) as its high exposure to retail assets in underserved areas raised its profile among investors.
The Sapy has gained 1.54% year to date and 2.29% on a price basis since June 2016. So far this year, Vukile’s share price has climbed about 6%.
Vukile has become a reliable performer under CEO Laurence Rapp, who has made canny acquisitions locally and abroad.
Senior property analyst at Nedbank CIB, Len van Niekerk said that according to his research, Vukile achieved 5.6% growth year-to-date in annualised returns with dividends having been reinvested. Over a year, that growth was 23.6%. The Sapy grew 4.4% year to date and 5% over the past 12 months, on this basis.
Rapp has been in charge of Vukile since 2011. His latest strategy was to refocus Vukile’s portfolio so that it was predominantly composed of retail properties. Vukile’s management team has also managed to maximise returns from shopping malls in generally underserved nodes. Vukile said in May that it had bought 86.89% of the shares of Castellana, an unlisted Spanish real estate investment trust, for R193m — becoming an early mover in that country.
Castellana owns two call centre offices. Growth in Spain’s GDP has exceeded 3%a year over the past three years. Domestic consumption has begun to recover after a difficult seven years. Rapp has identified €200m worth of retail assets to build up Castellana.
Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said he "believes in the long-term story of Vukile".
He said it would take a couple of years for the company to build a presence in Spain.
"I think Vukile is one of the better investments currently. You are buying a predominately retail portfolio at a decent yield.
"You must look through the uncertainty for the company of the next year or so," said Robins.
