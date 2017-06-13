Retail acquisitions help boost Vukile growth

Vukile Property Fund’s share price has risen nearly 19% over the past year, outperforming the FTSE-JSE South African Listed Property index (Sapy) as its high exposure to retail assets in underserved areas raised its profile among investors.

The Sapy has gained 1.54% year to date and 2.29% on a price basis since June 2016. So far this year, Vukile’s share price has climbed about 6%.

Vukile has become a reliable performer under CEO Laurence Rapp, who has made canny acquisitions locally and abroad.