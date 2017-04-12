Companies / Property

Deloitte gives nod to Atterbury for Gauteng office move

The accounting firm awards Atterbury a tender to develop head office in Waterfall City

12 April 2017 - 05:26 AM Alistair Anderson
New home: An artist’s impression of the new Deloitte building in Midrand which Atterbury will build. Picture: SUPPLIED
New home: An artist’s impression of the new Deloitte building in Midrand which Atterbury will build. Picture: SUPPLIED

Accounting firm Deloitte is set to open its new Gauteng office in the upcoming business node of Waterfall City, hot on the heels of its rival, PwC.

Atterbury won the tender to develop the R1bn-plus office on behalf of a 50-50 joint venture between co-owners Atterbury and JSE-listed real estate capital growth fund Attacq.

"Deloitte’s new premises will be developed in the sought-after location of Waterfall in Midrand, Gauteng, joining a number of leading corporations consolidating their operations in what is fast becoming SA’s leading business destination. The total estimated development cost is in excess of R1bn," Atterbury CEO and co-founder Louis van der Watt said.

Deloitte’s 42,500m² office would open in 2020. Meanwhile, PwC’s , another major accounting firms’ South African head office would open early in 2018, also in the Waterfall City node.

More than 15 submissions including proposals from other listed property sector companies, were studied. Deloitte then awarded the tender for its new South African head office  to Atterbury.

"We are thrilled to win this tender in a highly competitive environment, once again highlighting Atterbury’s ability to provide a deep understanding of Deloitte’s business and property strategies and to develop solutions to help achieve them. We look forward to working with this respected firm. This development continues Atterbury’s track record of creating flagship corporate head offices and top quality real estate assets for leading national and international blue-chip businesses," Van der Watt said.

Bulk earthworks for the project will start in August with construction following starting in the final quarter of 2017this year. The development will be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Sirius makes major acquisitions and moves to JSE main board

Sirius Real Estate has another good year moving to both the London Stock Exchange and JSE with annualised rental income above €70m
Companies
21 hours ago

Deloitte will begin operating from its new South African base from April 2020.

The new Deloitte office will consolidate the current Woodmead and Pretoria offices in a single central location. The building has space capacity for close to 5,000 people.

It will lie on the Allandale interchange of the N1 highway.

"The offices will boast exceptional access and visibility with major highway frontage at the eastern side of the bustling and burgeoning Waterfall City," Atterbury said.

Deloitte SA chief operating officer Mike Jarvis said Deloitte had outgrown its old offices.

"The consolidation of our Johannesburg and Pretoria offices into one Gauteng office in Waterfall City promises to be an exciting journey. We are quickly outgrowing both existing office spaces and are now in a position to bring together about 3,700 of our people into one, new custom-designed building in what is clearly an attractive corporate destination," he said.

Coenie Bezuidenhout of Atterbury Property Development said: "This coupe is a culmination of a combined effort of the multidisciplined team of experts within our Atterbury team, backed by our competitive deal-making acumen. We look forward to welcoming Deloitte to its new premises."

The new office premises would consist of a ground floor with six stories of offices and four basement parking levels including nearly 2,000 parking bays. Commercial architecture practice Aevitas designed the new Deloitte headquarters, which will comply with a Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Green Rating on completion.

