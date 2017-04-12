Deloitte gives nod to Atterbury for Gauteng office move

Accounting firm Deloitte is set to open its new Gauteng office in the upcoming business node of Waterfall City, hot on the heels of its rival, PwC.

Atterbury won the tender to develop the R1bn-plus office on behalf of a 50-50 joint venture between co-owners Atterbury and JSE-listed real estate capital growth fund Attacq.

"Deloitte’s new premises will be developed in the sought-after location of Waterfall in Midrand, Gauteng, joining a number of leading corporations consolidating their operations in what is fast becoming SA’s leading business destination. The total estimated development cost is in excess of R1bn," Atterbury CEO and co-founder Louis van der Watt said.

Deloitte’s 42,500m² office would open in 2020. Meanwhile, PwC’s , another major accounting firms’ South African head office would open early in 2018, also in the Waterfall City node.

More than 15 submissions including proposals from other listed property sector companies, were studied. Deloitte then awarded the tender for its new South African head office to Atterbury.

"We are thrilled to win this tender in a highly competitive environment, once again highlighting Atterbury’s ability to provide a deep understanding of Deloitte’s business and property strategies and to develop solutions to help achieve them. We look forward to working with this respected firm. This development continues Atterbury’s track record of creating flagship corporate head offices and top quality real estate assets for leading national and international blue-chip businesses," Van der Watt said.

Bulk earthworks for the project will start in August with construction following starting in the final quarter of 2017this year. The development will be completed in the first quarter of 2020.