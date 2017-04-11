Seek sound fundamentals, listed property investors urged

"We believe in the long-term, outperformance will be driven by the selection of stocks exhibiting solid property fundamentals. Therefore the decision to select offshore stocks will be driven by a combination of solid property fundamentals, management teams and the need to diversify the portfolios," Catalyst said.

Catalyst’s monthly report released on Monday showed that the South African Listed Property index (Sapy) recorded a total rand return of 0.11% for March with the historic yield of the Sapy ending the month at 6.69%, 10 basis points higher than the 6.59% recorded the previous month.

The yield-to-maturity on the long-term government bond (R186) weakened by 16 basis points to end the month at 8.88%.

Historically, the performance of listed property has tracked that of bonds, as they are both income-producing instruments. This correlation has started to lessen, partly because South African-listed property counters have amassed offshore exposure over the past few years. The main drivers of the Sapy’s weak returns in March were political and currency volatility.

"Following the announcement by President Jacob Zuma of the reshuffling of cabinet ministers including the removal of the highly respected minister of finance and his deputy, Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas respectively, the rand was the major release valve for the volatility," Paul Duncan, a Catalyst investment manager said.