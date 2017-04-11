Companies / Property

SWITCH IN FOCUS

Why Capco sold its Venues business

UK property owner Capital & Counties says it will focus on its residential regeneration project, Earls Court, and retail development Covent Garden

11 April 2017
UK property owner Capital & Counties (Capco) has sold its exhibition business, known as Venues, for £296m to focus on its other assets.

Capco said on Monday that it would focus on maximising income out of its residential regeneration project, Earls Court, and retail development Covent Garden.

The disposal provided an opportunity for cash proceeds, which would be used to repay bank debt, for deployment in Capco’s core central London estates and to take advantage of opportunities as they arose.

Venues comprises Olympia London and other property assets. It has been sold to a consortium of German institutional investors, which includes Bayerische Versorgungskammer, the country’s largest manager of public pension schemes investing through a fund managed by Universal-Investment; the Versicherungskammer Bayern Group, which is Germany’s largest public insurer; and DFI European Value Add Fund.

The consortium was advised by investment firm Deutsche Finance International and Yoo Capital as UK co-investor. Capco was advised by Rothschild and CBRE.

The gross consideration payable in cash to Capco was £296m, and after repayment of £50m debt, working capital adjustments and transaction-related costs, net proceeds were about £229m.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of Olympia London to the consortium. Following the successful transition of shows from the former Earls Court exhibition centres and our strategic investment in recent years, Olympia London is now established as the preferred central London venue for premium shows," said Capco CEO Ian Hawksworth.

"Now that the period of transition is complete, it is the right time for Capco to exit its ownership of the venue. It has been our privilege to be part of the rich history of this historic venue, and we wish the business and management team great success."

