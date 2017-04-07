Property group Africrest turns its buildings into anti-Zuma protests

Property developer and owner Africrest Properties has placed anti-Zuma banners on many of its properties and is challenging other property owners to do the same.

This is the first property association or company to publicly support protests calling for President Jacob Zuma to leave office.

Nick Katsapas, a director of Africrest, says: “I was sitting at a meeting of property owners recently and everyone was complaining about the corruption scandals relating to Zuma, but was unsure what they could do about it. I realised that our properties have excellent visibility and are on major arterial roads, presenting a prime opportunity to get our views out to the public.”

Africrest feels its efforts may have little effect in isolation, but if other property owners followed suit, the effect could be significant.

Africrest is of the view that there is nothing more unnerving for politicians than seeing the general populous unsettled.

Examples of slogans used on the banners are: “South Africa First - Zuma Must Fall”; “Democracy Is Not For Sale - Zuma Must Fall”.