Atlantic on target with its forecast

Atlantic Leaf Properties Limited says it is on track to achieve its earnings forecast and a full-year distribution of 8.5 British pence per share for its 2017 February financial year-end.

This would be a 21% increase from a year earlier.

The company, which is based in Mauritius and invests in commercial property assets in light industrial nodes in the UK, on Friday reported its results for the nine months to November. As at November 30 2016, the company had a total of £308m in assets under management, up 42% since February 2016.

CEO Paul Leaf-Wright said Atlantic Leaf had consolidated its position during the period, culminating in a successful move to the main board of the JSE.