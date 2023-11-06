Sibanye-Stillwater signs five-year deal with unions at Kroondal operations
Agreement with Amcu and NUM aimed at ensuring labour relations stability at platinum mine
06 November 2023 - 19:21
Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater has concluded a five-year wage deal with labour unions at its Kroondal platinum mine.
The agreement with representatives of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to ensure labour relations stability at the mine comes as mining houses are facing elevated cost pressures while average platinum group metals basket prices are a lot weaker than they were in recent times. ..
