Amplats maintains annual PGM output guidance despite quarterly drop
Total production fell 9% to 943,100oz in the three months to end-June due to load-shedding and operational glitches
20 July 2023 - 15:20
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Thursday reported a 9% decline in quarterly output, mainly as a result of load-shedding and lower grades at its flagship Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo.
Total production of platinum group metals (PGMs) for the three months to end-June fell to 943,100 ounces from 1.031-million ounces a year earlier, though Amplats maintained its full-year production forecast, as well as the unit cost guidance for each ounce of platinum group metals (PGMs) produced...
