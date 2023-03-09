Fed chair’s remarks about interest rate hikes weigh on oil and other risk assets due to worry about the possible effect on economic and demand growth
Thermal Coal miner Thungela Resources expects its headline earnings to increase by almost 100% after global demand for coal boomed in 2022.
It said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a main profit measure in SA, for the current period were expected to be between R130 and R133. That would be up from R66.57 in the prior year. Headline earnings were likely to be between R17.4bn and R17.7bn. The headline earnings were R7bn in 2022. ..
Thungela expects earnings to double as coal demand soars
Headline earnings are likely to be R17.4bn-R17.7bn, from R7bn in 2022
