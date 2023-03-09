Companies / Mining

Thungela expects earnings to double as coal demand soars

Headline earnings are likely to be R17.4bn-R17.7bn, from R7bn in 2022

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 12:07 Katharine Child

Thermal Coal miner Thungela Resources expects its headline earnings to increase by almost 100% after global demand for coal boomed in 2022. 

It said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a main profit measure in SA, for the current period were expected to be between R130 and R133. That would be up from R66.57 in the prior year. Headline earnings were likely to be between R17.4bn and R17.7bn. The headline earnings were R7bn in 2022. ..

