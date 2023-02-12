Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
There were mixed messages at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week: South Africa still has some of the world’s best assets and can reverse the decline in mining investment — but it must attend to the power crisis urgently and deal with logistical bottlenecks strangling exports.
Mining production has peaked at a record R1.18-trillion, and with commodity prices rising 70%, export values grew to R878bn last year on surging demand. But this has done little to help improve investor concerns about the impact of power blackouts and challenges at state-owned logistics company Transnet. ..
Eskom, Transnet kill mining’s potential
Indaba reveals South Africa’s miners are fighting a losing battle for investors scared off by logistical problems
