×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Glencore makes a push in lithium-ion battery recycling

It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with start-up Britishvolt

18 September 2022 - 18:52 Clara Denina and Pratima Desai
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Mining and commodity giant Glencore is looking to add lithium to the suite of metals it trades, as the raw material is in hot demand due to the rapidly growing production of electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

If it goes ahead, the Switzerland-based company’s trading team would be part of the zinc and copper business run by Jyothish George and Nick Popovic, the sources said.

Glencore declined to comment.

The company does not own lithium mines but produces copper, nickel and cobalt, other raw materials that it terms “commodities of the future”, as they are needed to manufacture batteries, electric cars and renewable infrastructure that will help the world transition to a greener economy.

It has, however, made a push in lithium-ion battery recycling, investing $200m in North American company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with start-up Britishvolt to develop a new battery recycling plant in England, as governments and companies boost efforts to turn old batteries into new ones.

As the auto industry gears up to shift to making only EVs — spurred on by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars in the next decade or so — the pressure to produce environmentally and socially responsible batteries has increased.

Prices of EV battery materials have therefore soared, with lithium reaching record highs over the past year on strong demand from the auto sector and Chinese battery makers.

China remains the world’s largest lithium processor, while proposed rival projects in the US and Europe have faced a range of setbacks.

In the first half of 2022, Glencore’s trading division made record profits of $3.7bn, far exceeding the long-term annual outlook range and accounting for more than 40% of total earnings, partly due to shortages during protracted Covid-19-related lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.

Reuters

Tesla mulls lithium refinery on Texas gulf coast

If built, Tesla says the facility would process raw ore material into a usable state for battery production
News
1 week ago

Rio Tinto’s Serbian saga offers a lesson in critical minerals

The failure of the Jadar Project in Serbia should be viewed as an opportunity for all role-players to recalibrate their processes in line with ESG ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Just-in-time practices falter in race for lithium

The entire e-vehicle supply chain is at the mercy of miners and their ability to bring on new production quickly enough to meet spiralling demand for ...
News
1 month ago

CAMPBELL PARRY: Mining, the ESG Cinderella story

Mining companies are showing themselves better stewards of national mineral resources
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa could challenge Competition Tribunal’s order ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SA Corporate’s steady interims exceed expectations
Companies / Property
5.
Sappi pursues high fashion with expanded Saiccor ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Glencore CEO says he had no idea about corruption at the mining company

News

Big payday for Glencore shareholders after coal bonanza delivers record profits

Companies / Mining

Glencore cashes in on coal

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.