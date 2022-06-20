Companies / Mining Gemfields auction hits record $95.6m amid soaring precious stone demand The group says its first-half revenue now stands at $181m, almost double its previous, 2018 high B L Premium

Precious stones miner Gemfields, which also owns Fabergé, says a recent ruby auction in Thailand in June brought in a record $95.6m (R1.53bn), almost twice the result of an auction held at the same time three years ago.

Robust global demand has also seen Gemfields recently report record results for an emerald auction, with MD of product and sales Adrian Banks saying on Monday the group's first half auction revenue now stands at $181m, exceeding a prior first half record of $93m set in 2018...