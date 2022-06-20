Gemfields auction hits record $95.6m amid soaring precious stone demand
The group says its first-half revenue now stands at $181m, almost double its previous, 2018 high
20 June 2022 - 09:03
Precious stones miner Gemfields, which also owns Fabergé, says a recent ruby auction in Thailand in June brought in a record $95.6m (R1.53bn), almost twice the result of an auction held at the same time three years ago.
Robust global demand has also seen Gemfields recently report record results for an emerald auction, with MD of product and sales Adrian Banks saying on Monday the group's first half auction revenue now stands at $181m, exceeding a prior first half record of $93m set in 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now