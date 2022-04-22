Companies / Mining Sibanye ups wage offer in a bid to end seven-week long strike at its gold operations Striking workers have lost R990m in wages so far, according to the mining group B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater has revised its wage offer in an attempt to end a seven-week long industrial action that threatens to cripple production at its gold operations and has cost workers nearly R1bn in wages.

Describing it as a final settlement offer, the world’s largest platinum group metals producer said in a statement on Friday that entry-level workers would now receive an increase of 7.8% in basic wages in year one, 7.2% in year two and 6.8% in year three. In addition, workers would get a R50 increase in the living out allowance each year...