Sibanye-Stillwater's wage talks just got tougher on threat of secondary strike NUM and Amcu take fight to miner's platinum operations

Platinum wage negotiations at Sibanye-Stillwater this year are expected to be especially tough after majority unions at the group’s gold mines unveiled plans for a secondary strike to up the ante in their fight for higher wages.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) said this week they had given notice for a secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum operations. ..