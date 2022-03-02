Companies / Mining MINING Sibanye hits back at $1.2bn claim over failed Brazilian deal Appian Capital argues that Sibanye ‘incorrectly’ stated that geotechnical instability at the Santa Rita mine constituted a material and adverse event B L Premium

Sibanye-Stillwater hit back in an escalating dispute with Appian Capital, saying the UK private equity outfit’s public statements to sue it for $1.2bn (R18.5bn) are superficial and aimed at tainting its image ahead of the annual results announcement.

Sibanye has been locked in a dispute with Appian Capital since January, when the SA mining heavyweight backed out of a deal to pay $1.2bn for two mines owned by the buyout firm in Brazil on grounds that a failure of part of the wall of the opencast mine had trashed the commercial merits of the transaction...