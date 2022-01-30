Sibanye seeks other opportunities after walking away from ‘expensive’ deal
Precious metals producer seeks growth in battery metals industry
30 January 2022 - 07:32
Sibanye-Stillwater says it will continue to look for opportunities in the US and Europe for battery metals after pulling out of a proposed $1bn (about R15bn) acquisition of copper and nickel assets in Brazil.
The precious metals producer canned the deal this week due to “a geotechnical event” that has put the spotlight on the transaction’s price tag. ..
