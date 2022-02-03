Money & Investing Why Sibanye walked away from $1bn nickel deal Sibanye-Stillwater’s ditching of a recent deal raised eyebrows and the spectre of legal action. But its CEO isn’t fazed B L Premium

On Christmas Day in 1999, the late Roger Kebble — then chair of Durban Roodepoort Deep — got some bad news.

The Browns Creek gold mine in Australia was being flooded after blasting hit an aquifer. The mine could not be saved; in fact, it would be inaccessible within days, such was the pace of the flooding. Barely six weeks after completing the purchase of the mine’s holding company, Hargraves Resources NL for $15m, all the "Roodepoort Rocket" had to show for its endeavours was a very deep, watery hole...