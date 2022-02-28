Companies / Mining Harmony’s profit falls as it moves to mothball Bambanani mine SA's largest gold miner has brought forward the closure by two years, causing a R144m writedown B L Premium

SA's largest gold producer, Harmony, says higher costs and production issues contributed to cutting its profit by more than two-thirds in its half year to end-December, including seismic issues that have brought forward the closure of its Bambanani mine by two years.

Harmony said it will now close Bambanani in June after concluding that its no longer safe to mine, resulting in a R144m writedown, with the group also cutting its SA guidance...