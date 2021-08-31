Companies / Mining Harmony Gold unveils bold plans to bolster output and profit Cash-flush miner to self-finance several projects, including the Zaaiplaats project that will extend life of Moab Khotsong mine by 24 years B L Premium

Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest producer of the precious metal, will proceed with several projects to keep annual production well above 1-million ounces and cash in on buoyant prices.

“We have identified substantial opportunities in our existing portfolio through exploration and brownfield projects which will extend the life of some of our larger and higher-grade assets, adding lower-risk, higher-margin ounces to Harmony's portfolio,” CEO Peter Steenkamp said the presentation of the company’s financial results for the year ended June. ..