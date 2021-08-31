Harmony Gold unveils bold plans to bolster output and profit
Cash-flush miner to self-finance several projects, including the Zaaiplaats project that will extend life of Moab Khotsong mine by 24 years
31 August 2021 - 15:20
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest producer of the precious metal, will proceed with several projects to keep annual production well above 1-million ounces and cash in on buoyant prices.
“We have identified substantial opportunities in our existing portfolio through exploration and brownfield projects which will extend the life of some of our larger and higher-grade assets, adding lower-risk, higher-margin ounces to Harmony's portfolio,” CEO Peter Steenkamp said the presentation of the company’s financial results for the year ended June. ..
