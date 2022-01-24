Companies / Mining South32 warns of labour challenges and freight bottlenecks Workforce restrictions in Australia due to Covid-19 and logistical challenges are headwinds for the miner B L Premium

Diversified miner South32 has warned supply-chain bottlenecks and labour shortages are denting its operations, prompting a cut in guidance for its Australian manganese production, and forcing it to turn to higher-cost trucking in SA.

In a production update for its half-year to end-December, South32 cut its full-year guidance for Australian manganese by 9%, with Covid-19 restrictions affecting workforce availability, while wet weather conditions are also preventing stockpiles from being built up...