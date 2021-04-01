Companies / Mining South32 agrees to pay to get SA coal deal over the line Revised sale agreement with Seriti includes R3bn towards mines’ environmental cleanup BL PREMIUM

As it scrambles to get the sale of its SA coal-mining assets to Seriti Resources over the line, South32 has agreed to cough up nearly R3bn to fund the environmental cleanup of the shafts in the future.

Mining companies are required to provide funds for the restoration of the land once a mine has reached the end of its life under the 2002 legislation enacted to ensure that they do not leave the government to clean up poisons and heavy metals that leak into rivers and deadly dust that blows across the land...