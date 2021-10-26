Companies / Mining AngloGold’s Colombian copper project hits permit hurdle Quebradona Colombian copper project is expected to help improve the group’s long-term costs B L Premium

AngloGold Ashanti’s Quebradona Colombian copper project has hit a stumbling block as the country’s environmental regulator finds there is insufficient information to grant the project’s environmental permit.

The project, described by the JSE-listed AngloGold as “one of the world’s most exciting new copper-gold projects”, is expected to diversify the range of commodities the group produces, giving it exposure to copper, which is essential to renewable energy and electric vehicle technologies in high demand as world economies commit to decarbonising...