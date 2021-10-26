AngloGold’s Colombian copper project hits permit hurdle
Quebradona Colombian copper project is expected to help improve the group’s long-term costs
26 October 2021 - 16:28
AngloGold Ashanti’s Quebradona Colombian copper project has hit a stumbling block as the country’s environmental regulator finds there is insufficient information to grant the project’s environmental permit.
The project, described by the JSE-listed AngloGold as “one of the world’s most exciting new copper-gold projects”, is expected to diversify the range of commodities the group produces, giving it exposure to copper, which is essential to renewable energy and electric vehicle technologies in high demand as world economies commit to decarbonising...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now