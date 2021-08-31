Companies / Mining Harmony Gold ramps up its renewable energy projects The miner says it wants to reduce its reliance on Eskom as well as reduce carbon emissions. B L Premium

Harmony Gold Mining, the largest gold producer in SA by volume, said on Tuesday it was ramping up its renewable energy projects to lessen its reliance on power utility Eskom, as well as to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions.

The gold miner plans to bring an additional 70MW-80MW of renewable energy in the next 18 months as part of its second phase. The first phase involves building solar plants in the Free State, which will produce 30MW of renewable energy...