Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a high note as China's Evergrande avoids a default All share index climbs the most in two weeks, buoyed by the Chinese property giant making a last-minute coupon payment and solid company earnings across the globe

The JSE gained the most in two weeks on Friday as China Evergrande Group’s last-minute payment of a bond coupon ahead of Saturday’s final deadline helped lift sentiment globally.

Evergrande came back from the brink of default by making a payment to international bondholders, meeting the 30-day grace period it was given after it missed the original deadline...