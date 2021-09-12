Motsepe investment Kropz wins battle over water use licence
Environmental agency fears phosphate mine will damage Langebaan Lagoon on west coast
12 September 2021 - 21:02
Kropz, a phosphate mining company partly owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s investment company, says it is closer to starting production at its Elandsfontein mine after an appeal against the mine’s water use licence was dismissed by the Water Tribunal on Friday.
The mine, situated 95km northwest of Cape Town, will produce 1-million tonnes of phosphate a year when it reaches full production, making it SA’s second-largest source of the phosphate rock used to make phosphoric acid, slotting in behind Foskor, which has capacity to produce 2.4-million tonnes a year...
