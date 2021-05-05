Companies / Mining Gold Fields board approves R660m solar plant in SA Miners are moving to renewable energy sources in SA to reduce exposure to costly, unreliable Eskom electricity BL PREMIUM

Gold Fields will save R120m a year on electricity costs with the largest solar project in the SA mining industry.

Gold Fields, which has the South Deep mine near Carletonville, Gauteng as its only asset in SA, will build a R660m, 40MW solar array at the operation, replacing a fifth of the electricity it sources from Eskom...