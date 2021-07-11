Companies / Mining Thungela’s share price gains as the sun shines on coal producers BL PREMIUM

A month after listing on the JSE, the Thungela Resources share price has risen more than 67% from R25 at listing in early June to R41.99 a share at market close on Friday.

It’s a strong performance for the company which, as a pure coal play, will be watched closely by investors anxious about the effect of the energy transition on coal mining. ..